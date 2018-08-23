Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Preliminary autopsy: Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries' Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68

FILE - In this March 13, 2006 file photo, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King and Bob Burns, appear backstage after being inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame dinner in New York. A family statement said King, who helped write several of their hits including “Sweet Home Alabama,” died from cancer, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. He was 68. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of the group's hits including "Sweet Home Alabama," has died in Nashville, Tennessee.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 1:43 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ed King, a former guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd who helped write several of the group's hits including "Sweet Home Alabama," has died in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a family friend. He was 68.

Scott Coopwood said King died Wednesday due to cancer. Funeral arrangements had not yet been announced Thursday.

King joined the band in 1972 and was part of its first three albums with its distinct three-guitar sound.

He is credited on several of Lynyrd Skynyrd's songs, including "Saturday Night Special" and "Workin' for MCA," and his voice can be heard providing the opening count on "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player," said Gary Rossington, a founding member of the band. "I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven."

King left the band two years before a plane crash killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines in 1977. He rejoined the group 10 years later when it reunited with Johnny Van Zant taking his brother's place and played with the band until he retired in 1996 due to heart problems. He had a heart transplant in 2011.

King was also an original member of the California psychedelic group Strawberry Alarm Clock, which had a hit that King co-wrote called "Incense and Peppermints" in 1967.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
We're tracking the arrival of more showers and storms for tonight and into your Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arielle Breaking News

Image

Politicizing the Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack

Image

Naked Man Seen At Apartment Through Doorbell Cam

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-23-18

Image

Breathalyzer tests at Thursdays on First & 3rd

Image

18th St. NW project delayed due to weather

Image

Politicizing Mollie Tibbetts murder

Image

Day 3: Braedon Bowers trial continues

Image

MedCity Mafia recruiting teammates

Community Events