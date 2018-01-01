Former Iowa teacher gets 6 years in student sex case

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A former teacher in the North Polk Community School District has been sentenced for having a sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Court records show Kevin Muehlenthaler, of Ames, was given six years in prison at his sentencing Wednesday in Nevada. He also was fined $625 for each count. A jury had found the 30-year-old Muehlenthaler guilty in October of three counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Authorities say a woman told police she had a relationship with Muehlenthaler between November 2013 and July 2014 when she was a student of 16 and then 17 years old.

The district says Muehlenthaler was employed from August 2013 to June 2016 and that the district became aware of the allegations only after he left the district.