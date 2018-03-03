Former Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse

GARNER, Iowa – A not guilty plea has been entered in a Hancock County sex abuse case.

Scroll for more content...

36-year-old Damien Ian Kyhl is charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse and two counts of 3rd degree sexual abuse. Authorities say the crime occurred with children under the age of 13 while Kyhl lived in Britt from 2013 to August of 2017.

Khyl was arrested on January 17 and posted bond to be let out of jail. He was rearrested on January 25 after law enforcement says Kyhl entered the home of his alleged victims. Since then, he has remained in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $70,000 cash only bond.

No trial date has been set.