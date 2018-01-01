Former Austin city leaders to be honored in July

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two men who recently died are being honored for their community contributions.

Former Austin Mayor Robert J. Enright and former City Councilman Norman E. Hecimovich will become part of the Pillars of the City program when they receive pillars on the North Main flood wall at a ceremony in July.

The Pillars Committee says it decided to release these two names early and look forward to celebrating their lives at the official festivities.

The 98-year-old Enright died on February 15. The 83-year-old Hecimovich passed away Sunday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.