Forest City man has alibi for burglary, assault charges

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Charges of burglary and assault have been dropped against a Winnebago County man after he comes up with an iron clad alibi.

21-year-old Terell Romell Wilson of Forest City was arrested in December 2017. A man told Forest City police he saw Wilson and another man going through some cars along Oakridge Drive on August 20, 2017. The man says he yelled at them to stop and Wilson hit him in the jaw.

Police say the man’s jaw was broken and had to be wired shut for six to eight weeks.

Charges of 2nd degree burglary and assault were filed against Wilson but his defense attorney presented statements, pictures and bank information which proved Wilson was working at Naked City Pizza in Cashman Stadium in Las Vegas on August 20, 2017. The Winnebago County Attorney’s Office then asked for the charges to be dismissed.