Forest City woman wins KIMT's Big Game Ticket Giveaway

KIMT News 3 - Karin Carlson had her Super Bowl plans nearly set in stone. The 63-year-old from Forest City had scheduled a Super Bowl viewing party with her husband and friends.On Thursday, Carlson was more than happy to change those plans.Carlson and her husband are heading to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis after winning KIMT’s Big Game Ticket Giveaway.“You’re kidding,” Carlson exclaimed when she found out she won the tickets after a phone call from KIMT Sports Director A.J. Ellingson. “Oh, my gosh. My husband is going to die.”Carlson didn’t have to think twice about who she will be taking to the game. She said her husband has always wanted to attend a Super Bowl.“That’s on his bucket list of things to do,” Carlson said.As for her previous plans, she knows that her friends will be fine with a cancellation.Carlson won the contest that had more than 1,200 entries.“We can change our plans,” Carlson said. “I think our friends will understand.”