Forest City to see flood relief money

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 8:38 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

FOREST CITY, Iowa- The town of Forest City will soon be getting some relief after 30 Iowa counties were declared major disaster areas. But not everyone will see the funding.
Severe storms this summer like the ones in June caused around $1.2 million in damage to the town of Forest City according to the Winnebago County EMA. President Trump made the declaration on August 20th but that money will only be available for public damaged infrastructure.
According to those with the EMA several homes were impacted by the floods including a number of condos. Wayne Sesker says his neighbors had water in their basement this summer from the floods and water always runs down the side of their complex when it rains.
While he is glad the funding will be made available for the city to make the repairs, he says some should be able to have access to the funding as well.
“There are people who are perhaps in a certain income level who maybe deserve to receive some funding from government to help them out,” he said.
It is not yet clear how much funding will be made available. Governor Reynolds did request $16 million for all 30 counties.

