Forest City teen accused of five burglaries

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa teen is pleading not guilty to five burglaries.

Scroll for more content...

Authorities say 18-year-old Jordan Lee Meier of Forest City is charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary and three counts of 3rd degree burglary. He’s accused of illegally entering Forest City homes in the 400 block of West N Street, the 200 block of North Central Street, the 200 block of East L Street, and the 300 block of East K Street. These crimes reportedly happened between September 2, 2016 and October 27, 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities believe Meier stole a handgun, a rifle, a shotgun, medication, and cigarettes. Law enforcement says photos of some of the stolen property were found on Meier’s cell phone and there’s a DNA match between his blood and blood left behind at one of the burglaries.

Meier entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday. No trial date has been set.

Meier had previously pleaded guilty to other crimes in both Winnebago and Worth counties. For details, click here.