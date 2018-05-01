Forest City schools: Bus window shot out by pellet gun

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Forest City School District said an investigation is underway after a bus window was shattered by a pellet gun Friday morning and that a person responsible has been identified.

All children are safe and no injuries were reported.

You can see the complete statement from the school district below:

Update: 1:30 p.m. 1/5/18: As a follow up to the district statement posted this morning, law enforcement has identified the person responsible for the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Today, January 5, 2018, at 7:40 a.m., an incident occurred that is now an active investigation by law enforcement. A bus window, on an in town bus route, was shattered by a pellet gun as the bus was moving. All children are safe and there were no injuries as a result of the shattered window.

This note is to provide accurate information, to discourage rumors and to ask for your assistance in notifying authorities if you have any information. Local law enforcement and school district officials believe this was an isolated incident.

As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we will direct further inquiries about the specifics of this case to the Forest City Police Department.