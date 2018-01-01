Forest City men facing marijuana charges

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Two men are facing drug charges after authorities say marijuana was found in their apartment.

Jonah Pedar Remker, 23, is accused of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, conspiracy, gathering where drugs are used, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Isaiah Eugene Craig, 21, is charged with conspiracy, gathering where drugs are used, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Police say they searched the men’s apartment at 101 Bob Johnson Drive in Forest City on Monday. Officers say they found over 42½ grams of marijuana in Remker’s closet, as well as a hand written agreement on what percentage of the drug each person would receive. Police say the agreement was signed by three people using aliases and Remker and Craig admitted two of the aliases were theirs. Remker reportedly said the other two people gave him money to start dealing drugs, which police say Craig confirmed.

Police say they also found $1,865 in cash in Remker’s room, stored in separate plastic bags labeled with the alias names. Officer also say they found a scale, multiple baggies with some containing a leafy green substance, and six packs of pre-rolled marijuana joints. The search also reportedly found marijuana in Craig’s bedroom and a list of how much the drug would cost people to buy.