Forest City man to stand trial for burglary and assault

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is set to stand trial on charges of 2nd degree burglary and assault.

21-year-old Terell Romell Wilson of Forest City was arrested in December. A man says he saw Wilson and another man on August 20 going through some cars along Oakridge Drive in Forest City. The man says when he yelled at them to stop stealing from his neighbors, Wilson hit him in the jaw. Police say the man’s jaw was broken in two places and had to be wired shut for 6 to 8 weeks.

Wilson has entered not guilty pleas and his trial is scheduled to begin on February 14.