Forest City man arrested on Ohio drug charge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man has been arrested on drug charges out of Ohio.

Anthony Scott Boeckholt, of Forest City, is charged in Athens County, Ohio with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity for drug deals authorities say happened between January 2016 and January 2018. Boeckholt is accused of sending many large narcotic shipments to two college students in Athens, who then sold the drugs to other buyers.

After the two college students were arrested for drug trafficking, investigators say they learned of the students’ use of the dark web and the cryptocurrency Bitcoin to conduct drug deals. Law enforcement says it uncovered communication between the students and a suspected drug dealer in Iowa, which led to the arrest of Boeckholt on January 29 in Forest City.

“The secretive nature of the dark web and cryptocurrency allows huge drug deals to be made without a trace” says Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “This means that anything purchased on the dark web may not be what it appears, leading to fentanyl laced narcotics and other more severe substances. Drugs purchased on the dark web tied to this investigation led at least two Ohio University students to overdoses in 2017.”

Authorities say more charges are expected against individuals in Iowa and Ohio as this investigation continues.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office would like to recognize the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation: The Forest City Police Department, Iowa State Troopers, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspectors, Iowa Department of Transportation, Winnebago County Prosecutor’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Major Crimes Unit.