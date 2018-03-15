Forest City co-op launches water testing program

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Water quality is a major issue in the state of Iowa.

Three years ago Friday, the City of Des Moines Water Works filed a complaint with the state in regards to groundwater contamination in the Raccoon River. The complaint was lodged against the Boards of Supervisors in Buena Vista, and Sac Counties for high levels of nitrates in the river.

Now, FCA (formerly known as Farmers' Co-Op) in Forest City is partnering with retaiN Iowa by handing out free testing kits for farmers to test nitrate and nitrite levels in tile lines and ditches, especially through the planting and growing seasons.

Michael Geitzenauer is in charge of sales and operations for FCA, and says the co-op has been doing this sort of program for about 7 years now, and staying ahead of the curve if the state has plans to regulate the practice more.

"The guy is testing water, putting in wetlands, putting in buffer strips, stabilizers in their fertilizer, anything like that, anything we can do ahead of it, helps on the backside that we don't get regulated down the road," Geitzenauer says.

Randy Main is the agronomy manager for FCA, and says that these tests can help farmers tremendously.

"It's a way for them to look at their practices to see if there's any improvement they can do to help retain that nitrogen in the soil and for the plants," Main says.

Before the complaint was filed in 2015, farmers statewide were already testing their water supplies, and it reaffirmed that they have been doing the right thing, then and now.

"We definitely are. Farmers are very good stewards of the land and want to do what's right," Main adds.