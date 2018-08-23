Clear
Forest City clinic to reopen

Closed for over two months due to flood damage.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 3:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A clinic closed due to flooding is almost ready to reopen its doors.

Mercy Family Clinic in Forest City is now scheduled to reopen on September 4. The clinic closed on June 25 due to water damage in several patient care and supply areas. Mercy officials say repairs to flooring and walls have made the facility safe again for patients.

"We know this has been an inconvenience for our patients and we appreciate their understanding as we made the needed repairs," said Kathy McEnelly, Mercy Clinic Manager. "Our goal is a clean and safe environment for our patients."

