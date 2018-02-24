wx_icon Mason City 16°

Forest City council chamber suffers water damage

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 7:20 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2018 7:20 PM
Posted By: Stefante Randall

Forest city, iowa - The council chamber at city hall in Forest City is under construction after a frozen drain pipe burst.

Mayor Byron Ruiter says they discovered the water damage on February 19th around 3 p.m.

About three inches of water filled the chamber room.

Mayor Ruiter says as repairs are done, they need to examine why the pipe froze.

“There is some plaster in the ceiling that is going to have to be replaced, the pipe itself is going to have to get fixed but we have to find out why it froze because it shouldn't have done that. We've had a lot of freeze thaw cycles this year, but we have had worst winters with worst cycles."

For the next few months, council meetings will be held in the cooper building or at the police station while repairs are made.

