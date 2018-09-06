Flying flags for those who serve

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - To kick off Mantorville's Marigold Days, a group of volunteers organize a field of flags. Each flag is marked with the name of someone who has served in the military or emergency medical services. People can purchase a flag in memory or in honor of someone.

The field's purpose is to honor those who serve. "I think everybody needs to be recognized. I think they should be recognized for what they do and this is just one way of doing it," explains Richard Denny, one of the organizers.

The flags were placed on the field in a ceremony at 6PM on Thursday. They'll stay there throughout the weekend.

Funds from the purchased flags will benefit veterans in the Dodge County community.