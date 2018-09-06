Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flying flags for those who serve

A field of flags will be up in Mantorville all weekend.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - To kick off Mantorville's Marigold Days, a group of volunteers organize a field of flags. Each flag is marked with the name of someone who has served in the military or emergency medical services. People can purchase a flag in memory or in honor of someone.

The field's purpose is to honor those who serve. "I think everybody needs to be recognized. I think they should be recognized for what they do and this is just one way of doing it," explains Richard Denny, one of the organizers.

The flags were placed on the field in a ceremony at 6PM on Thursday. They'll stay there throughout the weekend.

Funds from the purchased flags will benefit veterans in the Dodge County community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Field of Flags ceremony

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events