DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is now offering the flu vaccine at more than 250 locations without an appointment or prescription.
Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the vaccine on a walk-in basis to anyone in Iowa and Minnesota six years of age and older. Each person who gets the vaccine will also receive a 20 cents a gallon discount, usable at any Hy-Vee Gas location.
The grocery chain says its pharmacists will conduct a screening process to ensure people are getting the most beneficial type of vaccine. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals ages 65 and older. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.
In addition to the flu, Hy-Vee says its pharmacists are trained and certified in administering pneumonia, shingles measles and many other vaccines with no prescription required.
Related Content
- Flu vaccine available at Hy-Vee with no appointment or prescription
- Hy-Vee teaming up with Minnesota Timberwolves
- Hy-Vee helping to decrease opioid abuse
- Recall issued for Hy-Vee Pasta Salad
- Hy-Vee still considering major new development in Austin
- Hy-Vee passes out balloons at Mayo Clinic
- Local Hy-Vee evacuated after refrigerant line break
- Hy-Vee to help fight drug abuse in Iowa
- More sickened from contaminated Hy-Vee Spring Pasta Salad
- Minnesota family sues Hy-Vee over pasta salad illness