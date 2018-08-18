Clear

Flu vaccine available at Hy-Vee with no appointment or prescription

Offered at 250 locations.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 8:58 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is now offering the flu vaccine at more than 250 locations without an appointment or prescription.

Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the vaccine on a walk-in basis to anyone in Iowa and Minnesota six years of age and older. Each person who gets the vaccine will also receive a 20 cents a gallon discount, usable at any Hy-Vee Gas location.

The grocery chain says its pharmacists will conduct a screening process to ensure people are getting the most beneficial type of vaccine. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals ages 65 and older. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

In addition to the flu, Hy-Vee says its pharmacists are trained and certified in administering pneumonia, shingles measles and many other vaccines with no prescription required.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
The heat and humidity will be sticking around for what will be just about an entirely dry weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Image

Local Heroes Day

Image

Extra patrol on roadways

Image

Renting Chromebooks

Image

aretha franklin

Community Events