Flu vaccine available at Hy-Vee with no appointment or prescription

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is now offering the flu vaccine at more than 250 locations without an appointment or prescription.

Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the vaccine on a walk-in basis to anyone in Iowa and Minnesota six years of age and older. Each person who gets the vaccine will also receive a 20 cents a gallon discount, usable at any Hy-Vee Gas location.

The grocery chain says its pharmacists will conduct a screening process to ensure people are getting the most beneficial type of vaccine. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals ages 65 and older. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

In addition to the flu, Hy-Vee says its pharmacists are trained and certified in administering pneumonia, shingles measles and many other vaccines with no prescription required.