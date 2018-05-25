Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Flu twice as deadly in Iowa this season

Two-times as many deaths as last year. Over five times as many as two years ago.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials say the flu killed more than twice as many residents this past winter as the year before.

Scroll for more content...

The Des Moines Register says the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Friday that 270 people in Iowa died from the flu in the season starting last fall. That compares with 133 flu deaths over the same period a year earlier. Just 44 flu deaths were confirmed in Iowa two seasons ago.

Flu hospitalizations spiked in late December and stayed high into February.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu-related deaths also soared nationally, reaching their highest level since at least the 2014-15 season.

Iowa health officials say the number of new flu cases has dropped to a trickle in recent weeks.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events