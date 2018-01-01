Flu still widespread in Minnesota and Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Influenza remains widespread in both Minnesota and Iowa.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 415 people were hospitalized for the flu for the week ending January 27. That’s down from 599 the previous week and brings the total number of people hospitalized so far this flu season in the state to 3,467. That is already the third highest number hospitalized in the last six years with over 10 weeks left in this flu season.

73 Minnesota schools and 9 long-term care facilities reported outbreaks of flu-like illness for the week ending January 27, both down sharply from the previous week

The latest numbers from Iowa state there have been 43 influenza-related deaths so far this flu season and 40 schools around the state had absentee levels of 10 percent or higher due to illness in the most recent reporting week.