MASON CITY, Iowa - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say flu season hasn’t even peaked yet, leaving parents dreading dealing with rest of the season.Amy Wike is back to work after being out for a week with the flu.“It took my youngest son down first, then my daughter, then I got it, and when you're sick you still have to function,” Wike said.She says life has been very stressful dealing with it all.“Busy, lots of waiting, lots of sitting, expensive medicine, Tamiflu is very expensive,” Wike said.Wike didn't run into too many issues when it came to getting her and her kids in to the doctors only having to wait once overnight to get a child in.Then there's parents like Kara Ruge.“As a parent we've done everything we can to try to protect them vaccinate them, we clean like crazy, bleach bomb our house, wipe off carts, avoid taking them somewhere where sick people might be,” Wike said.The flu hasn't hit her house yet, but if it does she's dreading having to make an appointment if it does.“You think maybe you're little one has an ear infection but you stop and think yes but then I have to the doctor’s office where there is flu, norovirus, which is worse than an ear infection so you wait it out a little bit longer to see if it will work itself out,” Ruge said.Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa reports having a 150 percent influx of patients in their emergency department compared to this time last year. Places like Quick Care Urgent Care Clinic say nearly everyone coming in thinking they have the flu, does.Mayo clinic's emergency department is also seeing an increase, leaving parents like Wike wanting this whole flu season to be done.“You don't get paid when you're not at work, kids are missing, school, bills still have to be paid, and you still need food on the table,” Wike said.