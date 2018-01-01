Flu outbreaks surging in MN long-term care facilities

KIMT NEWS 3 – The latest state numbers show the flu remains widespread in both Iowa and Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 420 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week ending January 13, down from 652 the previous week but still among the most for any single week over the last five years. 72 schools also reported an outbreak of influenza-like illnesses, the highest number since the 2014-2015 flu season. Influenza outbreaks were also confirmed in 36 long-term care facilities, the most Minnesota has seen in the past five years.

In Iowa, the State Hygienic Laboratory confirmed 74 new cases of the flu for the week ending January 6. The Department of Public Health is investigating 10 influenza outbreaks in long-term care facilities and sentinel hospitals around the state reported 169 flu-related hospitalizations.