Flu blamed for another child death in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The level of flu activity in Minnesota has officially been downgraded.

The weekly report from the Minnesota Department of Health says influenza has dropped from “widespread” to “regional.” However, it is also reporting an additional child death related to the flu and that brings the total to five such deaths so far this season.

The number of influenza-related hospitalizations around the state dropped for the fourth straight week to 255 as of February 24, bringing the total for the season to 5,128. That’s over a thousand more hospitalizations than any of the previous five years.

Influenza outbreaks were reported in 22 schools and 13 long-term care facilities for the week ending February 24. Both numbers are far below the peaks reached earlier this flu season.

Iowa’s weekly influenza report is scheduled to be released on Friday.