Floyd woman sentenced for drunken crash

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman has been sentenced to jail for a drunken crash that injured a child.

32-year-old Bobbi Lea Quade of Floyd pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one count of OWI for a March incident where Charles City Police say she lost control of her car, hitting a dumpster and another vehicle.

Authorities say a child in Quade’s car suffered a cut on the head. Quade reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .12 at the time of the crash.

Court documents state Quade has been sentenced to a total of 14 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation, as well as a fine of $1850.