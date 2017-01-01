wx_icon Mason City 19°

wx_icon Albert Lea 16°

wx_icon Austin 16°

wx_icon Charles City 21°

wx_icon Rochester 14°

Clear

Floyd woman sentenced for drunken crash

Bobbi Quade

Police say a child was hurt in the incident.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 2:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 2:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman has been sentenced to jail for a drunken crash that injured a child.

Scroll for more content...

32-year-old Bobbi Lea Quade of Floyd pleaded guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one count of OWI for a March incident where Charles City Police say she lost control of her car, hitting a dumpster and another vehicle.

Authorities say a child in Quade’s car suffered a cut on the head. Quade reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .12 at the time of the crash.

Court documents state Quade has been sentenced to a total of 14 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation, as well as a fine of $1850.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events