UPDATE: Tornado Warning expires in Floyd County

Tornado Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Tornado Warning for... Western Floyd County in north central Iowa...

* Until 500 PM CDT

* At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located southeast of Mason City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near... Rockford around 435 PM CDT. Rudd around 440 PM CDT. Marble Rock around 445 PM CDT. This storm has a history of tornadoes and large hail. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Highway 14 And County Road B 60, County Roads 147 And T 34, Oakwood, Roseville and County Roads B 60 And T 18. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN

This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area. Flash flooding will also occur with heavy rain.