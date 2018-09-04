Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing a woman is sending a Floyd County man to state prison.
Robert Ray Mannetter, 29 of Charles City, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars. He must also pay $412 in restitution to the Crime Victim Compensation Program and sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
Mannetter was found guilty after a two-day trial of one count of 3rd degree sexual abuse.
Law enforcement said Mannetter performed a sex act on a 33-year-old woman against her will on July 3, 2017, in Charles City.
