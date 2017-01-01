Floyd County reserve officers in need of funding

Scroll for more content...

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - They wear the uniform and put their life on the line, but they don't get paid to do so.Floyd County currently has five reserve officers and the funding to get them proper training and equipment is dwindling. Right now, these officers like Derek Miller also pay for most of their own on the job expenses, but miller tells us it's worth it.“The passion for me is to become law enforcement to help the community, to be a positive role model for my kids and others kids, and giving back,” Miller said.It costs $3,000 dollars for training and equipment per officer. A fundraiser has been set up to help provide these officers with the proper training and equipment.$1,500 has been raised and on January 13 a spaghetti fundraiser will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 at the Elks Lodge in Charles City.