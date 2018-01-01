Floyd County man gets 15 years in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Rockford man is going to federal prison for drug and gun crimes.

Scroll for more content...

48-year-old Travis Daniel Counsell pleaded guilty in July 2017 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Federal prosecutors say Counsell showed up at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa with a gunshot wound to the foot. He reportedly said he shot himself with an AF-15 rifle. Because Counsell was a convicted felon and could not legally possess such a weapon, law enforcement says it searched his home and found the loaded AR-15, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, and about two pounds of high purity meth.

Counsell has now been sentenced in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to 10 years on the drug count and five years on the gun count, to be served consecutively for a total of 15 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Division of Narcotics Enforcement.