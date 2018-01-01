wx_icon Mason City 11°

Floyd County man arrested after pool hall disturbance

Police say he was shot with a taser but still resisted arrest.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 1:26 PM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man is facing multiple charges after law enforcement responded to a reported fight at a pool hall.

Charles City police say they were called to Hot Shots Billiards on Riverside Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Officers say they arrived to find 34-year-old Kjoe Joseph of Charles City yelling at the bartender. An officer says as he approached Joseph, the man turned and began swinging his arms.

The officer drew his taser and says he ordered Joseph to get on the ground, at which point he says Joseph ran toward the door. Joseph was shot with the taser but police say he turned back toward the officers, who took him to the floor and handcuffed him. Joseph was reportedly resisting arrest the entire time.

Joseph is now facing charges of assault on a peace officer with intent to cause serious injury, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication. Police say a breath test showed Joseph with a blood alcohol content of .267, over three times the legal limit.

