Floyd County foundation announces annual grants

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The Floyd County Community Foundation is awarding $109,363 in grants to local organizations

30 area nonprofit and government agencies will share in the money.

“The work these deserving organizations do to create a stronger county is critical to making our communities places where everyone can thrive,” said Charlie Newman, Floyd County Community Foundation committee chair. “The Floyd County Community Foundation is proud to be a partner in their work, and we are thankful for the generosity of community-minded people who make this impact possible.”

Those receiving grants and for what are listed below:

• Charles City Arts Council, Art Center Security System

• Encouragement Corp., Free Christian Concert

• Charles City Civic Foundation, Community Revitalization - Central Park Light Pole Painting

• City of Charles City, Park Board - Whitewater Equipment For Lessons

• City of Marble Rock, 2018 Marble Rock Park Projects

• City of Rockford, Grow Rockford Together Street Light Project - Phase 3 - Part 3

• City of Rudd, Rudd Library - 2017-2018 Community Programs

• Floyd County Humane Society, Charles City Dog Park Sustainable Vegetation Management and Improvements

• Floyd County Youth Activities, Floyd Ball Field Improvement

• Marble Rock Veterans Monument Association, Marble Rock Veterans Monument Addition

• Chickasaw County Agricultural Extension District, EAGLE Library/Preschool Programs for Floyd County for FY2018

• City of Charles City, Charles City Foster Grandparent Program

• Floyd County Fair Society, Aussie Kingdom

• Floyd County ISU Extension and Outreach, Learn, Grow, Eat and Go! Summer Program

• Fossil & Prairie Center Foundation, Fossil & Prairie Center Exhibit Upgrade Project

• Charles City Civic Foundation, Rotary Club Tree Project

• City of Charles City, Library - Mooney Rare Book Collection

• Nora Springs Historical Society, Refurbishing of the Historical Society Adams Home Facility

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa, Floyd County One-to-One Mentoring

• Charles City Family YMCA, Public Address System and Inflatables for Youth Programming

• City of Charles City, Police Department - Rapid Response Fire Control System

• Comprehensive Systems, Modernizing the Elevator @ CSI- Crestview

• Grow Rockford Together Association, Rockford B/ASKids (Before/After School Kids) / SOAR (School's Out at Rockford)

• Jordan River, Messiah's Food Pantry

• Lutheran Services in Iowa, Families Together in Floyd County

• NIVC Services, Customized Employment Support

• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, BackPack Program

• Senior Citizens of Charles City Area, LED Light Replacements

• TLC: The Learning Center, Sustainability Support

• Trinity United Methodist Church/ Our Brother's Keeper, Our Brother's Keeper