Floyd County drug charges filed against Mason City man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says a Mason City man was caught with methamphetamine in Floyd County.

Charles City police say they stopped Jeremy round, 34, for driving while suspended on May 4. Officers say a search of Round turned up a brown vial filled with a liquid that initially tested positive for meth. That discovery led to a search of Round’s vehicle, where police say they found 49.43 grams of a substance that also appeared to be meth.

Court documents say the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab confirmed both the liquid and the substance were meth. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver the drug were filed against Round on Tuesday.

He was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on Wednesday.