Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Tractor rollover in North Iowa Full Story

Floyd County drug charges filed against Mason City man

Jeremy Round Jeremy Round

Police say test results from state lab recently came back.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 1:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says a Mason City man was caught with methamphetamine in Floyd County.

Charles City police say they stopped Jeremy round, 34, for driving while suspended on May 4. Officers say a search of Round turned up a brown vial filled with a liquid that initially tested positive for meth. That discovery led to a search of Round’s vehicle, where police say they found 49.43 grams of a substance that also appeared to be meth.

Court documents say the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab confirmed both the liquid and the substance were meth. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver the drug were filed against Round on Tuesday.

He was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 59°
Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Image

Smoke continues this weekend

Image

Twins donate signed jersey to Rochester family

Image

Scholarships for Women in Construction

Image

Canvassing the Results

Image

Group Asks for Water Quality Legislation

Image

Mental Health First Aid Training

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-17-18)

Community Events