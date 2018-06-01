Clear

Floyd County begins property appraisal project in late June

Project expected to be completed on December 31, 2019

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Beginning the week of June 25th, Floyd County residents and business owners will see door-to-door inspections of all properties.

Data collectors from Vanguard Appraisals, Inc. of Cedar Rapids will be working on behalf of the Floyd County Assessors Office, inspecting all residential, commercial and industrial properties until the end of 2019.

If you're concerned about identifying the appraisors, don't worry; collectors will have a photo I.D. signed by county assessor Gary Vander Werf, and if a child is home, they won't enter without a parent or guardian present.

Diane Winter, who lives in rural Floyd County, says having these safe guards in place is a great idea.

"I love the fact that they're at least telling us about it and that they're starting to warn. They gave out pictures. It just makes you a little more secure when the person shows up, that you've at least seen something about it," Winter says.

If you have questions about the project, you're asked to contact the Floyd County Assessor's Office at 641-257-6152 or gvanderwerf@floydcoia.org.

