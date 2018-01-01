Floyd County Officials hold open house on jail proposal

Scroll for more content...

FLOYD CO., Iowa- Floyd County resident could be seeing a property tax increase of $1.08 per $1,000 valuation if a bond referendum passes for a proposed jail project.Floyd County Sheriff, Jeff Crooks, and members of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors are hold several town hall meetings to discuss why the new jail. They say the jail is only licensed to hold 14 beds, but at times they have had up to 26 inmates. Sheriff Crooks also says the old fashioned bars that the jail has can be dangerous to inmates who want to harm themselves. Another issue is their ability to separate inmates especially those who are suffering from mental illness.Harry White of Rockford set in on the meeting Tuesday saying the project is needed, but what will it cost the tax payers.“It’s a major change for the law enforcement end of the county, but what is it all going to cost and what is it going to do to my taxes,” he said.Residents will be asked to head to the polls May 1st to vote on the county being able to use general obligation bonds of up to $13,500,000 for the project.Follow the link below to find some of the answers to the most asked questions.https://www.floydcoia.org/faq.aspx?TID=28