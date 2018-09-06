Clear
Floyd County: Many roads closed due to recent weather

There are many Floyd County roads that are temporarily closed to due recent weather.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:53 AM

The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency said the following roads are closed:

