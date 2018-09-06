Floyd Co. officials hoping for approval of final design plan on LEC

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Plans for the new Floyd County Law Enforcement Center are moving forward.

On Thursday, officials met with the design firm of the project, Prochaska & Associates, to finish the final draft design plan. The plan will be sent to the County Board of Supervisors, who will decide whether to approve it at next Tuesday's meeting.

Since the initial plan, there was some moving of rooms in order to make the building more user friendly. In addition, the new design will incorporate the new jail and an atrium that will connect the new building to the courthouse.

Sheriff Jeff Crooks says that seeing plans during the concept and designing phases is helping shape the center to become a reality.

"You see the different aspects coming together now, that you're looking at. They'll start the heating and cooling process of adding that to everything, and adding all the electrical to everything. The drawings are quite the thing when they do come out, it's kinda neat to see."

He's looking forward to see the project come to completion.

"It's interesting to see the process from square 1, going from the bond referendum, to square 2 of all the design phase. Then of course, the exciting phase is square 3, where you start to see something being built."

Supervisor Chair Linda Tjaden says that if the new design is approved, it will allow Prochaska & Associates to finalize schematics for the addition. In addition, the county is about a month away from closing on the acquisition of two houses that are currently on part of the future LEC complex. After the demolition of the properties on site, construction on the LEC is expected to start next spring.