Florida Senate working to pass changes to gun laws

KIMT News 3 - It’s been nearly a month since 17 were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a former student went inside and started shooting.The Florida Senate passed the new regulations now we're waiting to hear from the House. Florida's proposed gun law changes include raising age restrictions on purchasing all firearms, set a three day waiting period to buy any gun and arming teachers.“People that are trying to get rid of the guns are just working so hard it seems and the obvious side is their concerned about their kids,” One man said over coffee.A school shooting happened in Florida nearly a month ago and now it’s up to the Florida House approve of what the Senate is proposing. For the five guys KIMT News 3 found talking over coffee, it’s not all about changing gun laws though.“I think that we find that a lot of the kids have taken guns are from families that are struggling or from situations which they didn't have hope other places,” another man said.These proposed gun law changes include banning the purchase and possession of a bump stock, a device that helps a semi-automatic quickly. Providing 400 million toward mental health services and arming some teachers.“With them having one sadly they might have to shoot somebody in there,” one man said.Teachers who would be allowed to be armed include current of former serviceman and teachers who teach and coach.