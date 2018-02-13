Floral shops prep for Valentine's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Local floral shops are less than two days away from Valentine’s Day and for them that means crunch time.

Florists have been busy snipping, arranging, and takin orders for Feb. 14 for weeks now. For some of those orders, people are asking florists to actually text or E-mail them a picture of what it looks like just to make sure it’s exactly what they want.

“Pictures do often show you know for the most part what the bouquets are going to look like” Jim Schuth, floral design manager at Rennings, said. “It doesn't always give you three dimension, but it'll give you a pretty good idea.”

Schuth said they put together hundreds of bouquets.

He said even though there may be a higher price tag at floral shops than at a big box store, you’re going to get what you pay for in expertise and quality.

“There's more money in flowers if you buy them from a flower shop because they're going to last a lot longer than if you don't,” Schuth said.

Schuth advises people to contact local floral shops directly instead of going through an order gathering site because he say they’ll charge you more in the long run.