Flooding takes family home of 35 years.

Mason City, IA - Stephanie and Robert O'Donnell can't look at their home without wiping away tears.

"We lived there for 35 years and our kids grew up there," Stephanie said.

The couple built the home those 35 years ago and are now watching it look like an island, floating in flood water.

"I mean it's all just water," Stephanie said. "Everything in the basement is destroyed."

The couple says about 9 feet of water filled the basement within an hour. And with the yard area backing up to 12th St., which they say is like a damn, the water is sitting, sourrounding and entering the home.

The couple's nephew brought sand bags, their kids and friends also rushed to help. It's this type of overflow of love that's helping the O'Donnell's get through an overflow of water.

"Our family and friends," Stephanie said. "Our family and friends."