Flooding supplies are flying off shelves

MASON CITY, Iowa - Shop Vacs and sump pumps are on hand at many stores, but at Kramer Ace Hardware, they're flying off the shelves, despite getting a recent truck load from their La Crosse, Wisconsin warehouse.

Scroll for more content...

The store is also seeing a lot of customers coming in for drain plugs, squeegees, fans and bleach.



Supervisor Joe Simmelink was at the store handling equipment in the wake of Friday's floods, and notes that the store has a plan in place for events like these.

"She [Kris Kramer] goes in and sees what we have in stock and orders a special shipment, usually within a day or two, when we run out," Simmelink says.

Simmelink expects their weekly truck will arrive at the store on Tuesday.