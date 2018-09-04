Flooding possible with more significant rainfall on the way

Weather links

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch

...Heavy Rainfall and Potential For Flash Flooding...

Several rounds of rainfall are again expected today and tonight

over most of the region. Late this morning into the afternoon hours

a round of potentially heavy rainfall will move over portions of

northwest and north central Iowa. By mid to late afternoon and through

the evening, thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall will move

across northeast and central Iowa.



Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-

Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-

Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-

Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood,

Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,

Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,

Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly,

Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center,

Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Boone,

Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, Gladbrook,

Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, and Grinnell



...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Iowa, north central

Iowa, and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in

central Iowa, Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper,

Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, and Tama. In north central

Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Winnebago,

Worth, and Wright. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer.

* From this afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts to

4 inches north of Highway 20 will be possible. This will result

in localized flash flooding across the watch area. Rainfall

rates may exceed 2 inches per hour at times.

* Recent rains combined with more heavy rainfall will combine to

create a higher threat for flash flooding across the region.

Most of the area is already saturated from recent rainfall.

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service La Crosse WI

...Heavy Rain Today And Tonight...Elevated Flooding Risk...

Heavy rain is likely later today through tonight as another round

of showers and thunderstorms move through the area. The bulk of

the heavy rain is expected to fall from southeast Minnesota into

northwest Wisconsin. Amounts from 2 to 6 inches are anticipated,

with locally higher possible. Localized flooding should be

planned for with the potential for more widespread flooding to

develop. Rapid rises on rivers and creeks and other drainage areas

will also occur, leading to an additional flooding threat.

Southeast of La Crosse amounts are expected to be less, but

northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin have already experience

several inches of rain over the past week. Any additional rainfall

will likely result in more flooding - possibly life threatening.

This is a potentially dangerous situation, especially in those

locations that are currently, or have recently had heavy rain and

flooding. The time to prepare is now. Do not wait until heavy rain

or flooding is occurring.

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge-

Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-

Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse-



Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,

New Hampton, Oelwein, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,

Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia,

Whitehall, Black River Falls, and La Crosse

400 AM CDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota,

and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa,

Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek.

In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower,

Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Buffalo, Clark,

Jackson, La Crosse, Taylor, and Trempealeau.

* From this afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Heavy rain with accumulations from 2 to 6 inches, locally

higher possible. Localized to widespread flooding is possible.

* Prepare a plan of action now. Know where to go if water rises in

your area. NEVER cross a flooded road.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.