Flooding causes road closures in Kossuth County

Flooding has caused some roads to close in Kossuth County.
According to the Iowa DOT, between U.S. Highway 169 and County Rd. P56 near Algona, you can expect delays due to flooding.
Between County Rd. B55 and U.S. Highway 18, the road is closed because of flooding. A detour is in operation.
You can follow updates from the Iowa DOT here.
