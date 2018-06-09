Flooding and flash flood warnings, Fillmore County Sheriff's warns residents

PRESTON, Minn - Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is updating their facebook page with the very latest. These are posts they shared to let people know of the current situation in and around the county as strong storms moved through the area Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

FLOODING AND FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS!!!

As of 8:00 PM this evening, our Emergency Manager Don Kullot has been out and assessing the situation in Fillmore County. We are urging our Citizens and people traveling in and through Fillmore County to use extreme caution, especially in low lying areas that have rivers or creeks or the potential of water flow. The areas that seem most affected are west of Preston, south of Stewartville-Spring Valley-Wykoff, and to the Ostrander areas. We are working to get updates throughout the rest of our county. Since 6:00 AM this morning, some areas have received up to 6 inches of rain and some getting blasted from 3:00 PM to 7:00 this evening. Some areas are expected to get an additional 1-2 inches more. At one time earlier this evening, we had a Fillmore County Deputy stranded between CR 30 and Klondike Road, moving to higher ground before finding a way out. It's easier to see the water over our roadways during the daylight, but with darkness coming upon us, PLEASE USE CAUTION! Remember the saying.....TURN AROUND AND DON'T DROWN! Thank you and have a safe evening!!!!

- - - - -

The eastern side of our county also affected, southeastern area reported to have received up to 5 inches of rain. Hwy 43 north of Mabel is reported to have water over the roadway.

Again, Please use caution if you’re driving in our area and don't take any chances....turn around and don't drown!

Sheriff Tom Kaase