Flood warnings in effect for many counties in viewing area

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Floyd; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Warning continues for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Iowa River...Cedar River...Winnebago River...Black Hawk Creek... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Black Hawk...Cerro Gordo...Floyd...Tama...Worth River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 24 hours. ...Flood Warning remains in effect until Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for The Winnebago River at Mason City, or From Beaver Creek near Fertile...to the Shell Rock River near Rockford.

* Until Friday morning.

* At 2:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet, or 5.0 feet below Flood Stage.

* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...rise to Flood Stage this afternoon. Continue rising to 11.5 feet, or 1.5 feet above Flood Stage, Thursday morning. Then begin falling and go below Flood Stage Friday morning.

* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Sandbagging occurs on the dike from 12th Street Northeast to Carolina Street. &&

If you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. Turn around, do not drown. More information--including impact statements and crest histories--is available on the Web at... www.weather.gov/desmoines. Click on the Rivers and Lakes link.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR FREEBORN...EASTERN FARIBAULT...STEELE AND EASTERN WASECA COUNTIES... At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar had shown a decrease in rainfall since midnight. Since Tuesday morning, rainfall amounts of three to five inches fell across the warned area. This had led to rising creeks, streams and rivers across the warned area. Although no additional heavy rainfall is expected this morning, runoff is not complete. Therefore, area streams, creeks and rivers will remain high.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Recent heavy rain will cause significant rises along the Cedar River. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Charles City.

* from this evening to Friday evening...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 2:30 AM Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to rise to near 14.9 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Friday morning.

* Impact...At 15.0 feet...Leland Avenue floods, and flooding on Park Drive and 19th Avenue is likely. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Franklin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Franklin County in north central Iowa...

* Until 1215 PM CDT Wednesday.

* At 610 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain has fallen across the warned area and has resulted in flooding on many roads across the county. Emergency management reports 4 to 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hampton, Ackley, Sheffield, Dows, Latimer, Coulter, Alexander, Geneva, Bradford, Hansell, Chapin, Popejoy, Beeds Lake State Park and Hampton Municipal Airport. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 155 and 176.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Recent heavy rain will cause significant rises along the Cedar...Turkey and Root rivers. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Turtle Creek Near Austin 3NW.

* from Wednesday morning to Friday morning...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 9:30 PM Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue to rise to near 11.5 feet Wednesday evening.

* Impact...At 10.5 feet...Minor flooding begins along the creek in Austin. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .