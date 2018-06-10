Flood warning in effect for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd and Mower counties

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN CERRO GORDO COUNTY... At 454 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding across the warned area is occurring especially along Willow Creek in Mason City in addition to high water along the Winnebago River. While conditions are slowly improving, caution is urged especially until daylight. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mason City, Nora Springs, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear Lake, Ventura, Plymouth, Fertile, Rock Falls, Portland, Clear Lake State Park and McIntosh Woods State Park.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Floyd; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...The Flood Warning has been extended for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Winnebago River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Cerro Gordo...Floyd... Worth ...The Flood Warning continues for all or portions of the following rivers in Iowa...Cedar River...Shell Rock River... Affecting the following counties in Iowa...Black Hawk...Bremer... Butler River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 24 hours. ...Flood Warning now in effect until Monday morning... The Flood Warning continues for The Winnebago River at Mason City, or From Beaver Creek near Fertile...to the Shell Rock River near Rockford.

* Until Monday morning.

* At 4:30 AM Sunday the stage was 10.8 feet, or 0.8 feet above Flood Stage.

* Flood Stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue.

* Forecast...continue to fall.

* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Sandbagging occurs on the dike from 12th Street Northeast to Carolina Street. &&

If you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. Turn around, do not drown. More information--including impact statements and crest histories--is available on the Web at... www.weather.gov/desmoines. Click on the Rivers and Lakes link.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Heavy rainfall from Saturday afternoon and evening has produced significant runoff and rises along much of the Cedar river and its tributaries. Flooding is expected on Turtle Creek near Austin MN and on the Cedar River at Charles City IA. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Charles City.

* until Wednesday morning...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:30 AM Sunday the stage was 11.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 17.0 feet by Monday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday.

* Impact...At 17.0 feet...Residences south of Riverside may be flooded. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Mower

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.Heavy rainfall from Saturday afternoon and evening has produced significant runoff and rises along much of the Cedar river and its tributaries. Flooding is expected on Turtle Creek near Austin MN and on the Cedar River at Charles City IA. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Turtle Creek Near Austin 3NW.

* from this morning to Tuesday evening...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:30 AM Sunday the stage was 9.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 11.7 feet by Monday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Tuesday morning.

* Impact...At 10.5 feet...Minor flooding begins along the creek in Austin. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .