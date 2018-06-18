Clear
Flood debris pickup exceeding expectations in Mason City

City says it will have to finish Monday route collection on Tuesday.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The collection of flood-damaged items is being extended in Mason City.

Officials say the amount of debris placed at the curb for Monday pickup was so large, crews were unable to get to it all. Any material left out for pickup on Monday that was not collected will be picked up on Tuesday before crews move onto Tuesday’s routes.

Residents are being asked to remain patient during debris pickup and keep all flood-damaged items at the curb away from any poles, trees, mailboxes, or other structures.

