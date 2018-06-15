Flood-damaged items will be picked up starting Monday in Mason City.

The following is information from the city regarding the pickup:

“Flood-damaged items are to be placed on the curb for pick-up. This may not necessarily be where you place your normal sanitation collection items. City crews are NOT picking up flood-damaged items in alleys.

Pickup of the flood damaged items will be on the same day as resident’s normal garbage pickup day. For example, if your garbage is picked up on Tuesday, your flood damaged items will be picked up Tuesday as well.

All flood damaged items need to be placed at the curb for pickup by the normal garbage pickup time.

Items such as carpet, appliances, hot water heaters, washers and dryers, computers, televisions, sheet rock, water damaged furniture, and other household items should be set at the curb.

Do not set out paints or chemicals. Those should be boxed up and taken to the Landfill of North Iowa for safe disposal. City crews cannot pick these items up."