Flood damaged item pickup begins this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mason City crews are beginning to pick up items damaged from last week's flood.

Scroll for more content...

Piles of carpet, electronics, furniture and other items damaged by water and/or sewage backup are being picked up all across town Monday and throughout the week.

According to interim City Administrator Kevin Jacobson, due to the large volume of flood damaged items, crews will continue to collect items from Monday's route into Tuesday before moving on to Tuesday routes.

Joanne Mulhus and her husband live on 9th St. NE, and had some rain water damage during the flood, which caused some items to be thrown out. She is happy to see the trash gone and have a return to a sense of normalcy.

"It's an eyesore. Especially over there, it's...lots and lots of garbage," Mulhus says.

She's also noticed people come by in trucks taking some of the items on the curb before the city got to them.

"I know of a lot of older people probably had antique dressers and furniture and coffee tables and things. I've seen them stop and pick up and I thought, 'well, that's much less for the crew to pick up,'" Mulhus adds.

It is legal for someone to pick garbage up by the curb, as it is considered abandoned property, though Mason City Police do suggest to use caution as some items may contain sewage backup, water damage and mold.