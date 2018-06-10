Clear
Flood cleanup kits offered to Mason City residents

Kits can be picked up at the Mason City Fire Department

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

MASON CITY, Iowa - Kits are being offered to help clean up following two rounds of storms that caused flooding throughout north Iowa, according to a tweet from Mason City Police.

Some of the supplies shown in the post include: a bucket, sponges, gloves, dish soap, laundry detergent, and a scrub brush.

Residents can pick up the kits from the Mason City Fire Department.

