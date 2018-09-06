Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Flood Warning remains in effect in Floyd County

Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 14.3 feet by this evening.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 8:48 AM

Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Floyd

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
.Flood warning continues along the Cedar River at Charles City. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Charles City.

* until late Friday night...Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 2:30 AM Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 14.3 feet by this evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Friday morning.

* Impact...At 14.0 feet...Bracket Street is closed. &&

Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Image

Disaster relief funding

Community Events