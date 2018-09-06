Flood Warning remains in effect in Floyd County

Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Floyd
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
.Flood warning continues along the Cedar River at Charles City. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The Flood Warning continues for The Cedar River at Charles City.
* until late Friday night...Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 2:30 AM Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to rise to near 14.3 feet by this evening. The river will fall below flood stage by Friday morning.
* Impact...At 14.0 feet...Bracket Street is closed. &&
Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .
