Flood Warning issued in Floyd, Mower counties

Weather links
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Floyd
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
.Recent rain and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 5 inches area wide late this afternoon into tonight will cause significant rises along the Cedar and Root rivers. Therefore...Flood Warnings have been issued along these rivers. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for The Cedar River at Charles City.
* from Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.
* At 10:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 3.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 14.6 feet Thursday morning.
* Impact...At 14.0 feet...Bracket Street is closed. &&
If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .
Flood Warning
Areas Affected: Mower
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
.Recent rain and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 5 inches area wide late this afternoon into tonight will cause significant rises along the Cedar and Root rivers. Therefore...Flood Warnings have been issued along these rivers. River forecasts take into account both observed and forecast precipitation. The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for The Turtle Creek Near Austin 3NW.
* from Wednesday afternoon to late Thursday night.
* At 10:30 AM Tuesday the stage was 1.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...Rise above flood stage Wednesday and continue to rise to near 10.9 feet Wednesday evening.
* Impact...At 10.5 feet...Minor flooding begins along the creek in Austin. &&
If you live in a threatened area, be alert for high or rising water, and be ready to move to higher ground if necessary. Do not drive cars into flooded areas. Remember, it only takes two feet of water to float most automobiles, including sport utility vehicles. Turn Around, Don't Drown! Stay tuned to your favorite source of weather information, including NOAA Weather Radio, for later statements. Additional river and weather information is available at... http://www.weather.gov/lacrosse .
Related Content
- Flood Warning issued in Floyd, Mower counties
- Flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Floyd and Worth counties
- Flood Warning in effect for Mower County
- Flood Warning in effect for Floyd, Chickasaw counties
- Flood warning in effect for Mower, Kossuth counties
- UPDATE: Tornado Warning expires in Floyd County
- Freeborn-Mower co-op issues warning about phone calls
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Flash flood warning issued for northeast Iowa
- Flash flood warning issued in Cerro Gordo, Worth counties