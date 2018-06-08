Flood Warning for Cerro Gordo Co. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flood Warning for... Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa...

* Until 130 PM CDT Saturday.

* Doppler radar and automated rain gauges showed that heavy rain had fallen over the area last night and early this morning with widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches across the county with close to 6 inches in a few places in the northeastern part of the county. Cerro Gordo Law Enforcement and media reports show flooding ongoing in Mason City with impacts expected to continue through the afternoon and possibly into tonight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mason City, Nora Springs, Rockwell, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear Lake, Ventura, Thornton, Plymouth, Meservey, Swaledale, Rock Falls, Burchinal, Portland, McIntosh Woods State Park and Clear Lake State Park.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flash Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WORTH AND CERRO GORDO COUNTIES... At 1020 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported several county roads closed with a few county roads washed out. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen over this area with isolated amounts around 5 inches. Flash flooding is occurring in some locations already. Rain is beginning to end over the western part of the warned area and will end in the next hour or so over the rest of the warned area. Despite this, flooding may continue until later this morning or early this afternoon. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mason City, Nora Springs, Manly, Rockwell, Mason City Municipal Airport, Clear Lake, Ventura, Thornton, Plymouth, Fertile, Kensett, Meservey, Grafton, Hanlontown, Swaledale, Rock Falls, Burchinal, Portland, Bolan and McIntosh Woods State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 178 and 209.

Flood Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR MITCHELL AND FLOYD COUNTIES... Although rain has ended in parts of northern Iowa, area creeks and streams remain high in parts of Mitchell and Floyd Counties. Rock Creek and Slough Creek are just some of the waterways that are experiencing flooding this afternoon. An estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen. Some secondary roads are closed or have water over them. Never cross a flooded roadway. The good news there will be a break in the rainfall going into this evening.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall is causing flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.